Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:09 PM

8302 Kimball Drive

8302 Kimball Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8302 Kimball Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
This recently updated Eden Prairie town home off Dell Road and 212 is a great place to call home! Large master with walk in closet. Fireplace, patio and breakfast bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8302 Kimball Drive have any available units?
8302 Kimball Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 8302 Kimball Drive have?
Some of 8302 Kimball Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8302 Kimball Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8302 Kimball Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8302 Kimball Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8302 Kimball Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 8302 Kimball Drive offer parking?
No, 8302 Kimball Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8302 Kimball Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8302 Kimball Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8302 Kimball Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8302 Kimball Drive has a pool.
Does 8302 Kimball Drive have accessible units?
No, 8302 Kimball Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8302 Kimball Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8302 Kimball Drive has units with dishwashers.

