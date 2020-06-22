All apartments in Eden Prairie
7741 Heritage Road

7741 Heritage Road · No Longer Available
Location

7741 Heritage Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
3 bedroom Eden Prairie rental home just two blocks from the high school. The main level features a family room and large kitchen with informal dining area that walks out to deck. Master bedroom suite with her/her closets and updated master bath. The backyard is fenced. Available for a 12 month lease April 15th.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7741 Heritage Road have any available units?
7741 Heritage Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7741 Heritage Road have?
Some of 7741 Heritage Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7741 Heritage Road currently offering any rent specials?
7741 Heritage Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7741 Heritage Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7741 Heritage Road is pet friendly.
Does 7741 Heritage Road offer parking?
No, 7741 Heritage Road does not offer parking.
Does 7741 Heritage Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7741 Heritage Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7741 Heritage Road have a pool?
No, 7741 Heritage Road does not have a pool.
Does 7741 Heritage Road have accessible units?
No, 7741 Heritage Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7741 Heritage Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7741 Heritage Road does not have units with dishwashers.

