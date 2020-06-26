All apartments in Eden Prairie
18423 Schroers Farm Road
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

18423 Schroers Farm Road

18423 Schroers Farm Rd · No Longer Available
Location

18423 Schroers Farm Rd, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story rental in Eden Prairie! Quick, easy access to highways, shopping, & trails. 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, large deck, sprinkler system, gas fireplace, and much much more. Call today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18423 Schroers Farm Road have any available units?
18423 Schroers Farm Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 18423 Schroers Farm Road have?
Some of 18423 Schroers Farm Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18423 Schroers Farm Road currently offering any rent specials?
18423 Schroers Farm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18423 Schroers Farm Road pet-friendly?
No, 18423 Schroers Farm Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 18423 Schroers Farm Road offer parking?
Yes, 18423 Schroers Farm Road offers parking.
Does 18423 Schroers Farm Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18423 Schroers Farm Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18423 Schroers Farm Road have a pool?
No, 18423 Schroers Farm Road does not have a pool.
Does 18423 Schroers Farm Road have accessible units?
No, 18423 Schroers Farm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 18423 Schroers Farm Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18423 Schroers Farm Road has units with dishwashers.
