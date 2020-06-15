17325 Candlewood Parkway

Amenities

Lovely Spacious 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom 3 car garage, 3 Fully finished levels in quiet highly demand Fairfield community on .40 acres. Home features two-story soaring ceilings in foyer and family room with wall of windows overlooking private back yard, gas fireplace and hardwood floors, formal dining room and formal living room. Large eat in kitchen with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, center island, breakfast area and work desk. Rare main level bedroom with walk in closet and 3/4 bathroom pass though to huge laundry/mud room. Huge master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, master bath with dual vanities, separate tub and luxury shower. Spacious upper bedrooms and hallway bathroom. Lower level with family room, huge rec room with storage, (5th) Large bedroom and bathroom. Large deck with gazebo overlooking trees. Hot tub spa, security system and In-ground sprinkler system Close to regional trail and pond.