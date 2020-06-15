All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:54 PM

17325 Candlewood Parkway

17325 Candlewood Parkway · (952) 454-0934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17325 Candlewood Parkway, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Lovely Spacious 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom 3 car garage, 3 Fully finished levels in quiet highly demand Fairfield community on .40 acres. Home features two-story soaring ceilings in foyer and family room with wall of windows overlooking private back yard, gas fireplace and hardwood floors, formal dining room and formal living room. Large eat in kitchen with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, center island, breakfast area and work desk. Rare main level bedroom with walk in closet and 3/4 bathroom pass though to huge laundry/mud room. Huge master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, master bath with dual vanities, separate tub and luxury shower. Spacious upper bedrooms and hallway bathroom. Lower level with family room, huge rec room with storage, (5th) Large bedroom and bathroom. Large deck with gazebo overlooking trees. Hot tub spa, security system and In-ground sprinkler system Close to regional trail and pond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17325 Candlewood Parkway have any available units?
17325 Candlewood Parkway has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 17325 Candlewood Parkway have?
Some of 17325 Candlewood Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17325 Candlewood Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
17325 Candlewood Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17325 Candlewood Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 17325 Candlewood Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 17325 Candlewood Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 17325 Candlewood Parkway does offer parking.
Does 17325 Candlewood Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17325 Candlewood Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17325 Candlewood Parkway have a pool?
No, 17325 Candlewood Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 17325 Candlewood Parkway have accessible units?
No, 17325 Candlewood Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 17325 Candlewood Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 17325 Candlewood Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
