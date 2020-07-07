All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated October 24 2019

17108 Duck Lake Trail

17108 Duck Lake Trail · No Longer Available
Location

17108 Duck Lake Trail, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated Eden Prairie Home, Open Updated Kitchen, Huge Garage, Walk Out Deck - This home has recently been upgraded with all new paint and carpet, a portion of the home has hardwood floors and they are in great condition.

The home has a large two car garage with a second garage door in the back and room to store a boat, 3rd car, or other toys. There is also a large storage shed on the .63 Acres property.

Walking into the home you will find a formal living room, full bath and all three bedrooms. The largest bedroom has a quarter bath.

Walking to the back of the house you will find a dining space, mud room to the garage and stairway to the basement. The kitchen is open to the addition on the home which features hardwood floors, fireplace, 3/4 bath and walkout to the deck.

The basement has a very large family room, office room (New Carpet as well), storage room and laundry area with second refrigerator.

As a tenant you will be responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based off income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE4461094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17108 Duck Lake Trail have any available units?
17108 Duck Lake Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 17108 Duck Lake Trail have?
Some of 17108 Duck Lake Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17108 Duck Lake Trail currently offering any rent specials?
17108 Duck Lake Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17108 Duck Lake Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 17108 Duck Lake Trail is pet friendly.
Does 17108 Duck Lake Trail offer parking?
Yes, 17108 Duck Lake Trail offers parking.
Does 17108 Duck Lake Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17108 Duck Lake Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17108 Duck Lake Trail have a pool?
No, 17108 Duck Lake Trail does not have a pool.
Does 17108 Duck Lake Trail have accessible units?
No, 17108 Duck Lake Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 17108 Duck Lake Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 17108 Duck Lake Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

