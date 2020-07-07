17108 Duck Lake Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated Eden Prairie Home, Open Updated Kitchen, Huge Garage, Walk Out Deck - This home has recently been upgraded with all new paint and carpet, a portion of the home has hardwood floors and they are in great condition.



The home has a large two car garage with a second garage door in the back and room to store a boat, 3rd car, or other toys. There is also a large storage shed on the .63 Acres property.



Walking into the home you will find a formal living room, full bath and all three bedrooms. The largest bedroom has a quarter bath.



Walking to the back of the house you will find a dining space, mud room to the garage and stairway to the basement. The kitchen is open to the addition on the home which features hardwood floors, fireplace, 3/4 bath and walkout to the deck.



The basement has a very large family room, office room (New Carpet as well), storage room and laundry area with second refrigerator.



As a tenant you will be responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based off income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



(RLNE4461094)