Eden Prairie, MN
16691 North Hillcrest Court
Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:05 PM

16691 North Hillcrest Court

16691 North Hillcrest Court
Location

16691 North Hillcrest Court, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Big home, great location! Walk to shopping, Round Lake Park, Eden Prairie High School, and the Eden Prairie Community Center. Home features good-sized bedrooms, 2 gas fireplaces, 3 bathrooms, and a fantastic backyard that backs up to the EPHS fields! Call for your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information caontained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16691 North Hillcrest Court have any available units?
16691 North Hillcrest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 16691 North Hillcrest Court have?
Some of 16691 North Hillcrest Court's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16691 North Hillcrest Court currently offering any rent specials?
16691 North Hillcrest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16691 North Hillcrest Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 16691 North Hillcrest Court is pet friendly.
Does 16691 North Hillcrest Court offer parking?
No, 16691 North Hillcrest Court does not offer parking.
Does 16691 North Hillcrest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16691 North Hillcrest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16691 North Hillcrest Court have a pool?
No, 16691 North Hillcrest Court does not have a pool.
Does 16691 North Hillcrest Court have accessible units?
No, 16691 North Hillcrest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16691 North Hillcrest Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16691 North Hillcrest Court does not have units with dishwashers.
