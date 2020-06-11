All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16327 Serenity Lane

16327 Serenity Ln · No Longer Available
Location

16327 Serenity Ln, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Executive Rental located in the heart of Eden Prairie. Great location, high end finishes and very large home with a 3 car garage. Come See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16327 Serenity Lane have any available units?
16327 Serenity Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 16327 Serenity Lane have?
Some of 16327 Serenity Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16327 Serenity Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16327 Serenity Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16327 Serenity Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16327 Serenity Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 16327 Serenity Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16327 Serenity Lane does offer parking.
Does 16327 Serenity Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16327 Serenity Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16327 Serenity Lane have a pool?
No, 16327 Serenity Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16327 Serenity Lane have accessible units?
No, 16327 Serenity Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16327 Serenity Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16327 Serenity Lane has units with dishwashers.
