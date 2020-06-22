15355 Plumstone Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking playground pool garage

Like-new two story home in excellent Eden Prairie location! This home is loaded with upgrades including a 3 car wide garage! Open living room and dining offering tons of natural light. Beautiful kitchen with lots of maple cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, center island and eat-in area. Hardwood floors through most of the main level. The large family room features a gas, corner fireplace and new carpet. Upstairs are four bedrooms, including a huge master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, private bath with double sinks, raised vanity, jetted tub, separate shower and ceramic tile floor! Another full bathroom completes the upper level. The walk out lower level has 9' ceilings, large living spaces, 5th bedroom, 3/4 bath, and lots of storage. The huge deck is great for entertaining and relaxing and overlooks the large, flat backyard. This home is located in Hennepin Village which is a beautiful neighborhood with wonderful amenities including a gazebo overlooking the Minnesota River Valley and Bluffs, a large community pool and kiddie pool, parks, trails and playgrounds. Eden Prairie School District. Rental Screening Guidelines: Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults Income of 3x the monthly rent or more Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit) No felonies or violence related criminal convictions No previous evictions The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline. Seeking a 12 month lease or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Garbage is included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities as well as snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.