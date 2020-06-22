All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like 15355 Plumstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
15355 Plumstone Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:00 PM

15355 Plumstone Drive

15355 Plumstone Drive · (763) 370-7454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15355 Plumstone Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,995

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3274 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
playground
pool
garage
Like-new two story home in excellent Eden Prairie location! This home is loaded with upgrades including a 3 car wide garage! Open living room and dining offering tons of natural light. Beautiful kitchen with lots of maple cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, center island and eat-in area. Hardwood floors through most of the main level. The large family room features a gas, corner fireplace and new carpet. Upstairs are four bedrooms, including a huge master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, private bath with double sinks, raised vanity, jetted tub, separate shower and ceramic tile floor! Another full bathroom completes the upper level. The walk out lower level has 9' ceilings, large living spaces, 5th bedroom, 3/4 bath, and lots of storage. The huge deck is great for entertaining and relaxing and overlooks the large, flat backyard. This home is located in Hennepin Village which is a beautiful neighborhood with wonderful amenities including a gazebo overlooking the Minnesota River Valley and Bluffs, a large community pool and kiddie pool, parks, trails and playgrounds. Eden Prairie School District. Rental Screening Guidelines: Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults Income of 3x the monthly rent or more Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit) No felonies or violence related criminal convictions No previous evictions The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline. Seeking a 12 month lease or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Garbage is included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities as well as snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15355 Plumstone Drive have any available units?
15355 Plumstone Drive has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15355 Plumstone Drive have?
Some of 15355 Plumstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15355 Plumstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15355 Plumstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15355 Plumstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15355 Plumstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15355 Plumstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15355 Plumstone Drive offers parking.
Does 15355 Plumstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15355 Plumstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15355 Plumstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15355 Plumstone Drive has a pool.
Does 15355 Plumstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 15355 Plumstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15355 Plumstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15355 Plumstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 15355 Plumstone Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
ReNew at Neil Lake
11185 Anderson Lakes Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconiesEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MN
Lakeville, MNChaska, MNRichfield, MNNew Hope, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MNElk River, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity