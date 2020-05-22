14265 Bedford Drive

Amenities

Available June 16th! Updated and beautiful townhome. Main floor has open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new countertops, dining room, living room with high vaulted ceilings, deck, powder room, and laundry facilities in large mudroom. Basement has 1 bedroom, bathroom, large great room for entertaining, fireplace and walkout to green space and yard. Upper level has office space with closet, open stairway with views of the living room below, bathroom with shower and master bedroom, ensuite bath, walk in closets and bright airy feel. 1 car attached garage with ample off street parking. Quiet neighborhood with mature landscaping. Tenants are responsible for electric, water, and gas. Trash, cable internet, lawn care, and snow removal included! This property is not approved for section 8. ($150 admin fee $7 P&R fee) (Rent: $2,495 Security Deposit: $2,495) (PETS: Small- Med Dog 20 pounds or less considered with additional pet rent. Book all showings online copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/2020/gallery