Eden Prairie, MN
14265 Bedford Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:29 PM

14265 Bedford Drive

14265 Bedford Drive · (320) 400-3424
Eden Prairie
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Location

14265 Bedford Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Available June 16th! Updated and beautiful townhome. Main floor has open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new countertops, dining room, living room with high vaulted ceilings, deck, powder room, and laundry facilities in large mudroom. Basement has 1 bedroom, bathroom, large great room for entertaining, fireplace and walkout to green space and yard. Upper level has office space with closet, open stairway with views of the living room below, bathroom with shower and master bedroom, ensuite bath, walk in closets and bright airy feel. 1 car attached garage with ample off street parking. Quiet neighborhood with mature landscaping. Tenants are responsible for electric, water, and gas. Trash, cable internet, lawn care, and snow removal included! This property is not approved for section 8. ($150 admin fee $7 P&R fee) (Rent: $2,495 Security Deposit: $2,495) (PETS: Small- Med Dog 20 pounds or less considered with additional pet rent. Book all showings online copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/2020/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14265 Bedford Drive have any available units?
14265 Bedford Drive has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 14265 Bedford Drive have?
Some of 14265 Bedford Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14265 Bedford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14265 Bedford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14265 Bedford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14265 Bedford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14265 Bedford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14265 Bedford Drive does offer parking.
Does 14265 Bedford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14265 Bedford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14265 Bedford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14265 Bedford Drive has a pool.
Does 14265 Bedford Drive have accessible units?
No, 14265 Bedford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14265 Bedford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14265 Bedford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
