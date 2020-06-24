13588 Carmody Drive

Amenities
Great location, quite family neighborhood. END-UNIT! Rare yard space! Close to shops, restaurants, parks, trails easy HWY Access. Main-level: Large living room w/gas fireplace. Tall ceilings, large windows for open bright feel. Wood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen, w/breakfast bar and ample cabinet space. Dining space w/access to private patio. ½ bath, new washer/dryer. Upstairs: Large loft w/skylight. Huge master w/walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom, full bath. 2 car garage. Rent includes Lawn/Snow Care Water/Trash. Pets considered w/deposit. Rent Amount: $1700 Deposit Amount: $1700