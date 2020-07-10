All apartments in Eden Prairie
13560 Technology Dr
13560 Technology Dr

13560 Technology Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13560 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
garage
sauna
This elegant, low maintenance turn-the-key and go lifestyle Studio has huge
Kitchen, Living/Bedroom & Bathroom with 550 SqFt.
Living at the SouthWest Station, you just steps away from Purgatory Creek Park &
at very next to great restaurants, plus steps away from SouthWest Metro Transit
Station center featuring easy service to MPLS Downtown. Rent is at $1,045 with
one full month security deposit. This property is managed by a responsible
landlord using Avail Landlord Software. The unit is not eligible for Section 8.
Amazing studio in Eden Prairie. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, storage, washer dryer, basketball court, gym, and sauna. No Utilities included. It is pet friendly. Date Available: June 1st, 2020. $1,045/month rent. $1,045 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Skanda & Associates LLC at 952-594-4428 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

