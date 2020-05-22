11863 Harvest Ln

Amenities
Move-in special off any style home!
Apartment Features:
Individually controlled central air conditioning and heat
Walkout patios/balconies
Free expanded basic cable TV
High-speed internet ready
Garage with garage door opener
Decorator blinds throughout
Generous closet space and storage
Ceramic tile floors in bathrooms
Frost-free refrigerator/freezer
Electronic range and self-cleaning oven
Dishwasher and disposal
Generous work space with breakfast bar
European designed cabinetry
Community Features:
Personal service and commitment from your resident manager, Patty Jones
Award-winning maintenance team with over 125 years of combined experience
24-hour emergency maintenance staff
Townhome styling with no long hallways
Pet Friendly Community Cats Allowed
Laundry facilities in each building
Elegant party room with fireplace, kitchen, serving bar, and large screen TV
Gas grills, patio tables and sundeck
Fitness Center with showers
Thoughtfully landscaped, hillside setting
View of woods and natural wetland
Exercise trails
Country atmosphere and city convenience
Close to Eden Prairie shopping, services and landmarkes
Close to Staring Lake Park, Eden Lake Park, Homeward Hills Park and exercise trails
Convenient to health club and Olympic Hills and Bear Path golf courses
Easy access to major highways (Interstate 494, Highway 169 and Highway 212)