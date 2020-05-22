11863 Harvest Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Move-in special off any style home!

Apartment Features:

Individually controlled central air conditioning and heat

Walkout patios/balconies

Free expanded basic cable TV

High-speed internet ready

Garage with garage door opener

Decorator blinds throughout

Generous closet space and storage

Ceramic tile floors in bathrooms

Frost-free refrigerator/freezer

Electronic range and self-cleaning oven

Dishwasher and disposal

Generous work space with breakfast bar

European designed cabinetry

Community Features:

Personal service and commitment from your resident manager, Patty Jones

Award-winning maintenance team with over 125 years of combined experience

24-hour emergency maintenance staff

Townhome styling with no long hallways

Pet Friendly Community Cats Allowed

Laundry facilities in each building

Elegant party room with fireplace, kitchen, serving bar, and large screen TV

Gas grills, patio tables and sundeck

Fitness Center with showers

Thoughtfully landscaped, hillside setting

View of woods and natural wetland

Exercise trails

Country atmosphere and city convenience

Close to Eden Prairie shopping, services and landmarkes

Close to Staring Lake Park, Eden Lake Park, Homeward Hills Park and exercise trails

Convenient to health club and Olympic Hills and Bear Path golf courses

Easy access to major highways (Interstate 494, Highway 169 and Highway 212)