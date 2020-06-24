Rent Calculator
All apartments in Eden Prairie
Home
Eden Prairie, MN
11345 Stratton Ave
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 5
11345 Stratton Ave
11345 Stratton Avenue
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11345 Stratton Avenue, Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 08/01/19 Beautiful 2 bedrooms plus loft In Eden Prairie - Property Id: 60724
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/60724
Property Id 60724
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4996704)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11345 Stratton Ave have any available units?
11345 Stratton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Eden Prairie, MN
.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Eden Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11345 Stratton Ave have?
Some of 11345 Stratton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11345 Stratton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11345 Stratton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11345 Stratton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11345 Stratton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11345 Stratton Ave offer parking?
No, 11345 Stratton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11345 Stratton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11345 Stratton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11345 Stratton Ave have a pool?
No, 11345 Stratton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11345 Stratton Ave have accessible units?
No, 11345 Stratton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11345 Stratton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11345 Stratton Ave has units with dishwashers.
