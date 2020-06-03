All apartments in Eden Prairie
Eden Prairie, MN
11315 Lanewood Circle
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:55 AM

11315 Lanewood Circle

11315 Lanewood Circle · (952) 260-8889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11315 Lanewood Circle, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,870

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
5 Bedroom 3 Bath rental home. Completely renovated custom kitchen with open floor plan. Large family room with gas fireplace, 4 season sunroom off kitchen. Renivated Master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Lower level bedroom ?? bath and bedroom egress window. Neighborhood Association pool,tennis courts, and walking paths.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our offiace. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11315 Lanewood Circle have any available units?
11315 Lanewood Circle has a unit available for $2,870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 11315 Lanewood Circle have?
Some of 11315 Lanewood Circle's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11315 Lanewood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11315 Lanewood Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11315 Lanewood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11315 Lanewood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11315 Lanewood Circle offer parking?
No, 11315 Lanewood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 11315 Lanewood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11315 Lanewood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11315 Lanewood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11315 Lanewood Circle has a pool.
Does 11315 Lanewood Circle have accessible units?
No, 11315 Lanewood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11315 Lanewood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11315 Lanewood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
