All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like 11272 Preswick Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
11272 Preswick Boulevard
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

11272 Preswick Boulevard

11272 Preswick Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

11272 Preswick Blvd, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
coffee bar
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome for Rent in Eden Prairie!! - Get ready to have a fun, carefree lifestyle! Excellent walkability! Walk to shops, dining, movies, trails, parks, library, coffee shop, & more! All while tucked into a quiet nghbrhd w/ serene courtyard views! Upgraded executive TH w/ hdwd flrs, lg open KT w/ granite island & SS applic, mstr suite w/ full BA! 3 bds + loft, 2nd floor laundry, cozy fplc, tons of natural light! Move-in ready! For more info call Barry Libengood at 612-709-3611

(RLNE5315149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11272 Preswick Boulevard have any available units?
11272 Preswick Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 11272 Preswick Boulevard have?
Some of 11272 Preswick Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11272 Preswick Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11272 Preswick Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11272 Preswick Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 11272 Preswick Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 11272 Preswick Boulevard offer parking?
No, 11272 Preswick Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 11272 Preswick Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11272 Preswick Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11272 Preswick Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11272 Preswick Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11272 Preswick Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11272 Preswick Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11272 Preswick Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 11272 Preswick Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
ReNew at Neil Lake
11185 Anderson Lakes Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities