Last updated October 14 2019 at 6:41 PM

11204 Kinsley St

11204 Kinsley Street · No Longer Available
Location

11204 Kinsley Street, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Available December 1st! Shawnna Peterson and Renters Warehouse presents this beautiful 2 bedroom townhome. Perfect Eden Prairie Location! 2bd/1.5ba + loft. OPEN FLOORPLAN! The kitchen has SS appliances, counter for stools, and wonderful balcony just off the living room! Both bedrooms located upstairs along with loft. Master w/ Large walk-in closet. Parking in private 2-car garage! Fantastic location - close to EP Mall, and easy access to Hwy 494, 212 and 169. Tenant pays gas and electric. Surrounding areas include: Minnetonka, Edina, Bloomington. ($150 admin fee $7 P&R fee) (Rent: $1795 Security Deposit: $1795) (PETS: Dog/Cat considered with additional pet deposit. No aggressive breeds) Schedule all showings online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11204 Kinsley St have any available units?
11204 Kinsley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 11204 Kinsley St have?
Some of 11204 Kinsley St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11204 Kinsley St currently offering any rent specials?
11204 Kinsley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11204 Kinsley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11204 Kinsley St is pet friendly.
Does 11204 Kinsley St offer parking?
Yes, 11204 Kinsley St offers parking.
Does 11204 Kinsley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11204 Kinsley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11204 Kinsley St have a pool?
No, 11204 Kinsley St does not have a pool.
Does 11204 Kinsley St have accessible units?
No, 11204 Kinsley St does not have accessible units.
Does 11204 Kinsley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11204 Kinsley St does not have units with dishwashers.

