11204 Kinsley St

Available December 1st! Shawnna Peterson and Renters Warehouse presents this beautiful 2 bedroom townhome. Perfect Eden Prairie Location! 2bd/1.5ba + loft. OPEN FLOORPLAN! The kitchen has SS appliances, counter for stools, and wonderful balcony just off the living room! Both bedrooms located upstairs along with loft. Master w/ Large walk-in closet. Parking in private 2-car garage! Fantastic location - close to EP Mall, and easy access to Hwy 494, 212 and 169. Tenant pays gas and electric. Surrounding areas include: Minnetonka, Edina, Bloomington. ($150 admin fee $7 P&R fee) (Rent: $1795 Security Deposit: $1795) (PETS: Dog/Cat considered with additional pet deposit. No aggressive breeds) Schedule all showings online.