Eden Prairie, MN
10460 Devonshire Place
Location

10460 Devonshire Place, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,632 sf home is located in Eden Prairie, MN. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10460 Devonshire Place have any available units?
10460 Devonshire Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 10460 Devonshire Place have?
Some of 10460 Devonshire Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10460 Devonshire Place currently offering any rent specials?
10460 Devonshire Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10460 Devonshire Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10460 Devonshire Place is pet friendly.
Does 10460 Devonshire Place offer parking?
Yes, 10460 Devonshire Place does offer parking.
Does 10460 Devonshire Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10460 Devonshire Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10460 Devonshire Place have a pool?
No, 10460 Devonshire Place does not have a pool.
Does 10460 Devonshire Place have accessible units?
No, 10460 Devonshire Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10460 Devonshire Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10460 Devonshire Place does not have units with dishwashers.
