Eden Prairie, MN
10380 Juniper Lane
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

10380 Juniper Lane

10380 Juniper Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10380 Juniper Lane, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Split entry townhme with two levels. three bedrooms, two baths, double car attached garage. freshly painted throughout with new carpeting. all appliances including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. all exterior work done by the homeowners association including grass cutting and snow removal. sanitation and recycling included. owner pays association fee. two off street parking spots available as well as parking on the city street. city park within a block. pets negotiable. no smoking. no section 8. available immediately.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10380 Juniper Lane have any available units?
10380 Juniper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 10380 Juniper Lane have?
Some of 10380 Juniper Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10380 Juniper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10380 Juniper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10380 Juniper Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10380 Juniper Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10380 Juniper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10380 Juniper Lane offers parking.
Does 10380 Juniper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10380 Juniper Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10380 Juniper Lane have a pool?
No, 10380 Juniper Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10380 Juniper Lane have accessible units?
No, 10380 Juniper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10380 Juniper Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10380 Juniper Lane has units with dishwashers.
