10380 Juniper Lane

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Split entry townhme with two levels. three bedrooms, two baths, double car attached garage. freshly painted throughout with new carpeting. all appliances including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. all exterior work done by the homeowners association including grass cutting and snow removal. sanitation and recycling included. owner pays association fee. two off street parking spots available as well as parking on the city street. city park within a block. pets negotiable. no smoking. no section 8. available immediately.

