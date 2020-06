Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Three bedroom, two bath townhome located in southeastern Eden Prairie. Quiet residential area with a city park just down the street. Split entry with two bedrooms on the upper level. All appliances included. Deck off of upper level. Walkout in lower level. Wood burning fireplace. Pets negotiable. Spacious double car attached garage. No Section 8. No smoking. Available July 5th.



(RLNE4962191)