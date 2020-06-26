All apartments in Eden Prairie
Eden Prairie, MN
10326 Balsam Lane
10326 Balsam Lane

10326 Balsam Lane · No Longer Available
Eden Prairie
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Location

10326 Balsam Lane, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three bedroom, two bath split entry townhome located in quiet residential area of southeastern Eden Prairie. Easy access to major freeways including 169 and 494 and just five minutes from shopping. Sparkling clean with all walls and white woodwork have just been painted and new carpeting just installed. All appliances including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Large double car attached garage. Pets negotiable. Owner pays association fee. All exterior work done for you including snow removal, grass cutting, sanitation and recycling. Immediate occupancy. No Section 8. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10326 Balsam Lane have any available units?
10326 Balsam Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 10326 Balsam Lane have?
Some of 10326 Balsam Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10326 Balsam Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10326 Balsam Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10326 Balsam Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10326 Balsam Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10326 Balsam Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10326 Balsam Lane offers parking.
Does 10326 Balsam Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10326 Balsam Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10326 Balsam Lane have a pool?
No, 10326 Balsam Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10326 Balsam Lane have accessible units?
No, 10326 Balsam Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10326 Balsam Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10326 Balsam Lane has units with dishwashers.
