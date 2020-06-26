10326 Balsam Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Three bedroom, two bath split entry townhome located in quiet residential area of southeastern Eden Prairie. Easy access to major freeways including 169 and 494 and just five minutes from shopping. Sparkling clean with all walls and white woodwork have just been painted and new carpeting just installed. All appliances including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Large double car attached garage. Pets negotiable. Owner pays association fee. All exterior work done for you including snow removal, grass cutting, sanitation and recycling. Immediate occupancy. No Section 8. No smoking.



