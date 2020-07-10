Lexington Hills Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Lexington Hills is the number one choice in Eagan, MN, living because we provide you with everything you need to feel at home. Our selection of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments gives you just the right amount of space for your lifestyle and offer welcoming in home features. Snuggle up with your favorite book in front of your very own in-home fireplace or enjoy a glass of wine as you take in beautiful view from your private balcony. Garage parking and an abundance of additional storage space mean you can breathe a little easier.State-of-the-art kitchens with premium appliances will have you cooking like a pro. Our community also provides you with a cozy outdoor fire pit, a sparkling swimming pool, and a convenient 24-hour fitness gym perfect for your busy lifestyle.Be sure to view our photos to see for yourself all that Lexington Hills as to offer you.Not only is our community a great place to find your sanctuary, but we are also ideally situated close to premium shopping, dining, entertainment, and more! Lexington HIlls is surrounded by a plethora of parks and outdoor enjoyment areas, so you can take in the true natural beauty of Minnesota. Just across the street from a variety of grocery stores and restaurants including Cub Foods and Dunn Brothers Coffee, our great location makes Lexington Hills the number one choice in Eagan, Minnesota, apartment living.Let us make your life a little and come live at Lexington Hills.