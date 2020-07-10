All apartments in Eagan
Lexington Hills Apartments.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:06 AM

Lexington Hills Apartments

4116 Lexington Ave S · (480) 757-3270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Free App & Admin Fees! Newly Renovated Apartment Homes! --- Ask about our low alternative deposit options! Call us today at 651-452-0313 to schedule a tour of your new home!
Location

4116 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN 55123

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 4150-107-01 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,076

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 4140-106-01 · Avail. now

$1,094

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 4140-109-01 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,223

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 4130-206-01 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,236

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 4150-208-01 · Avail. now

$1,241

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4150-201-01 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,418

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 4130-102-01 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,472

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 4150-101-01 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,473

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit C3606 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.75 Bath · 1340 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lexington Hills Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Lexington Hills is the number one choice in Eagan, MN, living because we provide you with everything you need to feel at home. Our selection of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments gives you just the right amount of space for your lifestyle and offer welcoming in home features. Snuggle up with your favorite book in front of your very own in-home fireplace or enjoy a glass of wine as you take in beautiful view from your private balcony. Garage parking and an abundance of additional storage space mean you can breathe a little easier.State-of-the-art kitchens with premium appliances will have you cooking like a pro. Our community also provides you with a cozy outdoor fire pit, a sparkling swimming pool, and a convenient 24-hour fitness gym perfect for your busy lifestyle.Be sure to view our photos to see for yourself all that Lexington Hills as to offer you.Not only is our community a great place to find your sanctuary, but we are also ideally situated close to premium shopping, dining, entertainment, and more! Lexington HIlls is surrounded by a plethora of parks and outdoor enjoyment areas, so you can take in the true natural beauty of Minnesota. Just across the street from a variety of grocery stores and restaurants including Cub Foods and Dunn Brothers Coffee, our great location makes Lexington Hills the number one choice in Eagan, Minnesota, apartment living.Let us make your life a little and come live at Lexington Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lexington Hills Apartments have any available units?
Lexington Hills Apartments has 11 units available starting at $1,076 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lexington Hills Apartments have?
Some of Lexington Hills Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lexington Hills Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lexington Hills Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Free App & Admin Fees! Newly Renovated Apartment Homes! --- Ask about our low alternative deposit options! Call us today at 651-452-0313 to schedule a tour of your new home!
Is Lexington Hills Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lexington Hills Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lexington Hills Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lexington Hills Apartments offers parking.
Does Lexington Hills Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lexington Hills Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lexington Hills Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Lexington Hills Apartments has a pool.
Does Lexington Hills Apartments have accessible units?
No, Lexington Hills Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Lexington Hills Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lexington Hills Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Lexington Hills Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lexington Hills Apartments has units with air conditioning.

