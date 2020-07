Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard internet access playground tennis court

Now with in-unit Washer/Dryers! Surrounded by mature trees & beautiful landscaping, Ballantrae Apartments offers a pleasant escape from the hustle-bustle of everyday life. A convenient location near the intersection of Highways 77 & 13 & just blocks from Eagan's Premium Outlet Mall makes it easy to stay connected. Fully remodeled buildings, tons of walkable outdoor space, and an expansive pool & fitness room makes Ballantrae the perfect place to call home. Welcome to tranquility & convenience.