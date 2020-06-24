950 Wescott Trail

Amenities

Large condo in great Eagan location. Completely renovated in 2012. Condo is located in the heart of Eagan and has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including a master bath. This unique, open floor plan condo has over 1200sf and includes all kitchen appliances as well as an in unit washer/dryer, air conditioning, balcony, and attached tandem garage. The unit is on the second floor and there are no units above, in front, behind or on one side. Close to schools, shopping, parks, interstate 35E. NO SECTION 8