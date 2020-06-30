825 Golden Meadow Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful 3-level split, single family home has so much to offer! The main floor kitchen and dining room feature hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen offers cherry cabinetry, granite countertops, a stainless steel undermount sink, eat-in dining area with bay window and the formal dining room has a sliding door that leads out to the deck. Up just a half flight of stairs is the formal living room, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Down a half flight of stairs is family room with a stone surround fireplace, a 3rd bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom. Large, flat, fully fenced in yard with nice new deck. Brand new carpet. Slow close cabinets. Two car attached garage. Walking distance to Schwanz Lake, close to several parks and schools as well as 35E. School District #196 Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan.



Lease Terms: $2095 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Dogs under 40lbs may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Sorry, no cats allowed. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Well maintained and updated home with fenced in backyard!