825 Golden Meadow Road
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:19 AM

825 Golden Meadow Road

825 Golden Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

825 Golden Meadow Road, Eagan, MN 55123

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful 3-level split, single family home has so much to offer! The main floor kitchen and dining room feature hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen offers cherry cabinetry, granite countertops, a stainless steel undermount sink, eat-in dining area with bay window and the formal dining room has a sliding door that leads out to the deck. Up just a half flight of stairs is the formal living room, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Down a half flight of stairs is family room with a stone surround fireplace, a 3rd bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom. Large, flat, fully fenced in yard with nice new deck. Brand new carpet. Slow close cabinets. Two car attached garage. Walking distance to Schwanz Lake, close to several parks and schools as well as 35E. School District #196 Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan.

Lease Terms: $2095 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Dogs under 40lbs may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Sorry, no cats allowed. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Well maintained and updated home with fenced in backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Golden Meadow Road have any available units?
825 Golden Meadow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 825 Golden Meadow Road have?
Some of 825 Golden Meadow Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Golden Meadow Road currently offering any rent specials?
825 Golden Meadow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Golden Meadow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Golden Meadow Road is pet friendly.
Does 825 Golden Meadow Road offer parking?
Yes, 825 Golden Meadow Road offers parking.
Does 825 Golden Meadow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Golden Meadow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Golden Meadow Road have a pool?
No, 825 Golden Meadow Road does not have a pool.
Does 825 Golden Meadow Road have accessible units?
No, 825 Golden Meadow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Golden Meadow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Golden Meadow Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Golden Meadow Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 825 Golden Meadow Road has units with air conditioning.

