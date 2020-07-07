All apartments in Eagan
Find more places like 741 Bridle Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
741 Bridle Ridge Road
Last updated January 21 2020 at 11:39 PM

741 Bridle Ridge Road

741 Bridle Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eagan
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

741 Bridle Ridge Road, Eagan, MN 55123
Bridle Ridge

Amenities

24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Built in 1988, this property features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 16,941 sq ft lot, and 2,672 sq ft of living space.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 Bridle Ridge Road have any available units?
741 Bridle Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
Is 741 Bridle Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
741 Bridle Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Bridle Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 741 Bridle Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 741 Bridle Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 741 Bridle Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 741 Bridle Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 Bridle Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Bridle Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 741 Bridle Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 741 Bridle Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 741 Bridle Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Bridle Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 741 Bridle Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 741 Bridle Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 741 Bridle Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl
Eagan, MN 55121
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl
Eagan, MN 55123
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd
Eagan, MN 55122
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy
Eagan, MN 55122
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr
Eagan, MN 55123
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road
Eagan, MN 55122

Similar Pages

Eagan 1 BedroomsEagan 2 Bedrooms
Eagan Apartments with ParkingEagan Cheap Places
Eagan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities