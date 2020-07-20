All apartments in Eagan
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

512 Chapel Ct

512 Chapel Ct · No Longer Available
Location

512 Chapel Ct, Eagan, MN 55121

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 7/2/19!
Showings to start 6/3/19!

Enjoy a large spacious home in awesome area.
This home features 3800 fsf
4 bed, 3.5 Bath in prime Eagan location!
Main level kitchen, family room, formal dining, large kitchen, 1/2 bath,laundry, and office!
Very nice landscaping, large deck and room to play.
The lower level features a 2nd full kitchen with a walk out patio, family room 3/4 bath and office/Guest Room.

Excellent neighborhood! Enjoy great schools, parks, location to shops/freeways and TC.
Less than 15 min. to Airport/Fort Snelling/MOA

Income must be 3 times rent
Good Background screening
Credit over 600
Referrals
Sorry NO section 8 or subsidies.

Go to our website- to Apply or Fill out Agent contact for showings today!
WWW.Twincitieshomerental.com

Pet Policy = Considered w/owner approval and Deposit of $300 (refundable) and $25 per month pet rent per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

