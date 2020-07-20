512 Chapel Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available 7/2/19!

Showings to start 6/3/19!



Enjoy a large spacious home in awesome area.

This home features 3800 fsf

4 bed, 3.5 Bath in prime Eagan location!

Main level kitchen, family room, formal dining, large kitchen, 1/2 bath,laundry, and office!

Very nice landscaping, large deck and room to play.

The lower level features a 2nd full kitchen with a walk out patio, family room 3/4 bath and office/Guest Room.



Excellent neighborhood! Enjoy great schools, parks, location to shops/freeways and TC.

Less than 15 min. to Airport/Fort Snelling/MOA



Income must be 3 times rent

Good Background screening

Credit over 600

Referrals

Sorry NO section 8 or subsidies.



Go to our website- to Apply or Fill out Agent contact for showings today!

WWW.Twincitieshomerental.com



Pet Policy = Considered w/owner approval and Deposit of $300 (refundable) and $25 per month pet rent per pet.