4404 Cinnamon Ridge Trail
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

4404 Cinnamon Ridge Trail

4404 Cinnamon Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4404 Cinnamon Ridge Trail, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Nice move in ready twin home in great neighborhood. Lots of updates. Located on cul-de-sac

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 Cinnamon Ridge Trail have any available units?
4404 Cinnamon Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 4404 Cinnamon Ridge Trail have?
Some of 4404 Cinnamon Ridge Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 Cinnamon Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4404 Cinnamon Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 Cinnamon Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4404 Cinnamon Ridge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 4404 Cinnamon Ridge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4404 Cinnamon Ridge Trail offers parking.
Does 4404 Cinnamon Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4404 Cinnamon Ridge Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 Cinnamon Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 4404 Cinnamon Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4404 Cinnamon Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 4404 Cinnamon Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 Cinnamon Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4404 Cinnamon Ridge Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 4404 Cinnamon Ridge Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4404 Cinnamon Ridge Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

