All apartments in Eagan
Find more places like 4124 Raptor Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
4124 Raptor Rd
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

4124 Raptor Rd

4124 Raptor Circle · (952) 960-0930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eagan
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4124 Raptor Circle, Eagan, MN 55122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4124 Raptor Rd · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4124 Raptor Rd Available 06/01/20 Bright, Spacious 3 BR Town House on a Quiet Street! Attached 2-Car Garage! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.com!

Conveniently located off Diffley Rd & 35E, close to Kowalskis, restaurants, and parks!

This spacious 3 bedroom town home has an open floor plan, large living room and dining room with a walk-out patio for grilling or summer enjoyment. The kitchen has plenty of cupboards and counter space as well as a breakfast bar. The upper level features a loft and large master bedroom suite with a master bath and walk-in closets. Two more bedrooms and a full bath complete this home. Includes an attached 2 car garage and laundry room with washer/dryer.

Garbage, lawn care/snow removal included in rent. Not section 8 approved. Small pets under 20 lbs considered with a max of 2.

Call Phil at 952-905-6505 or email him at Phil@CitiesRentals.com to schedule a private showing.

(RLNE4805290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 Raptor Rd have any available units?
4124 Raptor Rd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4124 Raptor Rd have?
Some of 4124 Raptor Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 Raptor Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Raptor Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Raptor Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4124 Raptor Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4124 Raptor Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4124 Raptor Rd does offer parking.
Does 4124 Raptor Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4124 Raptor Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Raptor Rd have a pool?
No, 4124 Raptor Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4124 Raptor Rd have accessible units?
No, 4124 Raptor Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Raptor Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4124 Raptor Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4124 Raptor Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4124 Raptor Rd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4124 Raptor Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl
Eagan, MN 55121
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl
Eagan, MN 55123
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd
Eagan, MN 55122
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy
Eagan, MN 55122
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr
Eagan, MN 55123
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road
Eagan, MN 55122

Similar Pages

Eagan 1 BedroomsEagan 2 Bedrooms
Eagan Apartments with ParkingEagan Cheap Places
Eagan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity