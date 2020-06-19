Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

4124 Raptor Rd Available 06/01/20 Bright, Spacious 3 BR Town House on a Quiet Street! Attached 2-Car Garage! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.com!



Conveniently located off Diffley Rd & 35E, close to Kowalskis, restaurants, and parks!



This spacious 3 bedroom town home has an open floor plan, large living room and dining room with a walk-out patio for grilling or summer enjoyment. The kitchen has plenty of cupboards and counter space as well as a breakfast bar. The upper level features a loft and large master bedroom suite with a master bath and walk-in closets. Two more bedrooms and a full bath complete this home. Includes an attached 2 car garage and laundry room with washer/dryer.



Garbage, lawn care/snow removal included in rent. Not section 8 approved. Small pets under 20 lbs considered with a max of 2.



Call Phil at 952-905-6505 or email him at Phil@CitiesRentals.com to schedule a private showing.



(RLNE4805290)