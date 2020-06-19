All apartments in Eagan
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3440 Golfview Drive #215

3440 Golfview Drive · (612) 290-6107
Location

3440 Golfview Drive, Eagan, MN 55123

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3440 Golfview Drive #215 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 922 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
elevator
sauna
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
sauna
3440 Golfview Drive #215 Available 07/01/20 The Address Says It All - GOLFVIEW... - Carriage Hills Condo Community - 2nd Floor "Golfview" - Featuring 2 Bedroom's, 2 Bath's, 1 Underground Heated Garage Stall, and 1 Storage Unit! Completely Repainted, Brand New Carpet Throughout with These Additional Perks: Secured Building, Professionally Managed Property, Elevator, Exercise Room, Sauna, Party Room, In-ground outdoor pool, BBQ spaces, and Common Garden. It's the Complete Condo Package! Other Details Apply:

AVAILABLE = 7/1/2020
TERM = 1 Year, Minimum
APPLICATION FEE = $75/Applicant (18 YO+)
RENT = $1,395/Month
PETS = No
DEPOSIT = 1 Month's Rent
TENANT UTILITIES = Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet
OWNER UTILITIES = HOA Dues (Includes Heat, Trash, Water, Sewer and Exterior Maintenance)
SECTION 8 = No
SMOKING = No

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4839748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3440 Golfview Drive #215 have any available units?
3440 Golfview Drive #215 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3440 Golfview Drive #215 have?
Some of 3440 Golfview Drive #215's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3440 Golfview Drive #215 currently offering any rent specials?
3440 Golfview Drive #215 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 Golfview Drive #215 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3440 Golfview Drive #215 is pet friendly.
Does 3440 Golfview Drive #215 offer parking?
Yes, 3440 Golfview Drive #215 does offer parking.
Does 3440 Golfview Drive #215 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3440 Golfview Drive #215 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 Golfview Drive #215 have a pool?
Yes, 3440 Golfview Drive #215 has a pool.
Does 3440 Golfview Drive #215 have accessible units?
No, 3440 Golfview Drive #215 does not have accessible units.
Does 3440 Golfview Drive #215 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3440 Golfview Drive #215 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3440 Golfview Drive #215 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3440 Golfview Drive #215 does not have units with air conditioning.
