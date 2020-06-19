Amenities
3440 Golfview Drive #215 Available 07/01/20 The Address Says It All - GOLFVIEW... - Carriage Hills Condo Community - 2nd Floor "Golfview" - Featuring 2 Bedroom's, 2 Bath's, 1 Underground Heated Garage Stall, and 1 Storage Unit! Completely Repainted, Brand New Carpet Throughout with These Additional Perks: Secured Building, Professionally Managed Property, Elevator, Exercise Room, Sauna, Party Room, In-ground outdoor pool, BBQ spaces, and Common Garden. It's the Complete Condo Package! Other Details Apply:
AVAILABLE = 7/1/2020
TERM = 1 Year, Minimum
APPLICATION FEE = $75/Applicant (18 YO+)
RENT = $1,395/Month
PETS = No
DEPOSIT = 1 Month's Rent
TENANT UTILITIES = Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet
OWNER UTILITIES = HOA Dues (Includes Heat, Trash, Water, Sewer and Exterior Maintenance)
SECTION 8 = No
SMOKING = No
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4839748)