3440 Golfview Drive #215 Available 07/01/20 The Address Says It All - GOLFVIEW... - Carriage Hills Condo Community - 2nd Floor "Golfview" - Featuring 2 Bedroom's, 2 Bath's, 1 Underground Heated Garage Stall, and 1 Storage Unit! Completely Repainted, Brand New Carpet Throughout with These Additional Perks: Secured Building, Professionally Managed Property, Elevator, Exercise Room, Sauna, Party Room, In-ground outdoor pool, BBQ spaces, and Common Garden. It's the Complete Condo Package! Other Details Apply:



AVAILABLE = 7/1/2020

TERM = 1 Year, Minimum

APPLICATION FEE = $75/Applicant (18 YO+)

RENT = $1,395/Month

PETS = No

DEPOSIT = 1 Month's Rent

TENANT UTILITIES = Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet

OWNER UTILITIES = HOA Dues (Includes Heat, Trash, Water, Sewer and Exterior Maintenance)

SECTION 8 = No

SMOKING = No



