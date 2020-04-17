All apartments in Eagan
March 19 2019

3325 Lexington Ave S

3325 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3325 Lexington Avenue, Eagan, MN 55121

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Eagan House on 1 Acre Lot Available Now, Hardwood Floors, Large Deck - House available now in Eagan on 1 acre lot. The main level has hardwood floors in the living room and three bedrooms. The living room has a large bay window in the front and a dining area off to the side. There's a full bathroom between the three bedrooms. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a small dining area with a walkout to the large deck.
There's one bedroom in the basement. There's laundry and plenty of space for storage. This house has a single stall attached garage and a huge lot. Great Eagan location close to shopping, dining and transportation.

$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (600+), criminal and rental history
Pets are okay with a $25/month pet fee per
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

(RLNE3860840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Lexington Ave S have any available units?
3325 Lexington Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 3325 Lexington Ave S have?
Some of 3325 Lexington Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Lexington Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Lexington Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Lexington Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3325 Lexington Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3325 Lexington Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3325 Lexington Ave S does offer parking.
Does 3325 Lexington Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 Lexington Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Lexington Ave S have a pool?
No, 3325 Lexington Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Lexington Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3325 Lexington Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Lexington Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3325 Lexington Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3325 Lexington Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3325 Lexington Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
