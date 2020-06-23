All apartments in Eagan
1781 Taconite Point
Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:59 AM

1781 Taconite Point

1781 Taconite Point · No Longer Available
Location

1781 Taconite Point, Eagan, MN 55122
Cedar Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Eagan, MN. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,242 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1781 Taconite Point have any available units?
1781 Taconite Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
Is 1781 Taconite Point currently offering any rent specials?
1781 Taconite Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1781 Taconite Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 1781 Taconite Point is pet friendly.
Does 1781 Taconite Point offer parking?
Yes, 1781 Taconite Point offers parking.
Does 1781 Taconite Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1781 Taconite Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1781 Taconite Point have a pool?
No, 1781 Taconite Point does not have a pool.
Does 1781 Taconite Point have accessible units?
No, 1781 Taconite Point does not have accessible units.
Does 1781 Taconite Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 1781 Taconite Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1781 Taconite Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 1781 Taconite Point does not have units with air conditioning.
