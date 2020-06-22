All apartments in Eagan
Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
1764 Silver Bell Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1764 Silver Bell Rd

1764 Silver Bell Road · No Longer Available
Location

1764 Silver Bell Road, Eagan, MN 55122
Cedar Grove

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Location is prime for this 3 bedroom, 1 bath Eagan home - close to 35E, Cedar Avenue, as well as great shopping at the new Eagan outlet mall! Home features 3 bedrooms on the same level, an open kitchen and dining area, separate laundry space within the home. 2 car garage included!

Available NOW! This is a two year lease. Tenant is responsible for sewer/water, gas, electricity, and trash to the home, as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. No pets.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $4,350+. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Only serious and interested parties, please call/text 651-797-6902 and reference: 1764 Silver Bell

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1764 Silver Bell Rd have any available units?
1764 Silver Bell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
Is 1764 Silver Bell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1764 Silver Bell Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1764 Silver Bell Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1764 Silver Bell Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 1764 Silver Bell Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1764 Silver Bell Rd does offer parking.
Does 1764 Silver Bell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1764 Silver Bell Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1764 Silver Bell Rd have a pool?
No, 1764 Silver Bell Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1764 Silver Bell Rd have accessible units?
No, 1764 Silver Bell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1764 Silver Bell Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1764 Silver Bell Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1764 Silver Bell Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1764 Silver Bell Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
