All apartments in Eagan
Find more places like 1108 Station Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
1108 Station Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1108 Station Trail

1108 Station Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eagan
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1108 Station Trail, Eagan, MN 55123

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Awesome 3 year old 3 bed/2.5 bath, 2 story town home is available for rent from 1st Feb 2019. This home features a two-car garage, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, back splash, rich brown wood cabinetry. Play Area is right opposite to the house and kids can be monitored from one of the bedrooms/garage, while you are doing your work. More private and wooded backyard, Spacious and long drive way and can park up to 4 cars outside and 2 in garage. Very safe community and friendly neighbor hood. Garage floor painted and has extra storage space. Kitchen, separate dining area, half bath and living room in ground floor. Loft, laundry, 3 bed rooms and 2 full bathrooms on Upper Level. Plenty of ventilation in every corner of the house. Spacious Master bed room with attached bathroom and separate closet. Easy access to Interstate 35E, 35W & 494 and close to both St. Paul and Minneapolis downtowns. Tenant is responsible for application/processing fee(Approx 50$).
Tenant is responsible for internet/power, water, gas. Owner pays Association fee which takes care of Trash, lawn and snow removal. There will be 250$ NON-refundable fee per pet.

GOOD CREDIT HISTORY, CLEAN RENTAL and CRIMNAL history is mandatory and credit check will be performed by third party. CAN DO 6 MONTHS OR 18MONTHS LEASE. No SECTION 8 pls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Station Trail have any available units?
1108 Station Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 1108 Station Trail have?
Some of 1108 Station Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Station Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Station Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Station Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 Station Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1108 Station Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Station Trail does offer parking.
Does 1108 Station Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 Station Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Station Trail have a pool?
No, 1108 Station Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Station Trail have accessible units?
No, 1108 Station Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Station Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 Station Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Station Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1108 Station Trail has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl
Eagan, MN 55121
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl
Eagan, MN 55123
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd
Eagan, MN 55122
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy
Eagan, MN 55122
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr
Eagan, MN 55123
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road
Eagan, MN 55122

Similar Pages

Eagan 1 BedroomsEagan 2 Bedrooms
Eagan Apartments with ParkingEagan Cheap Places
Eagan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities