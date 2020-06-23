1108 Station Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Awesome 3 year old 3 bed/2.5 bath, 2 story town home is available for rent from 1st Feb 2019. This home features a two-car garage, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, back splash, rich brown wood cabinetry. Play Area is right opposite to the house and kids can be monitored from one of the bedrooms/garage, while you are doing your work. More private and wooded backyard, Spacious and long drive way and can park up to 4 cars outside and 2 in garage. Very safe community and friendly neighbor hood. Garage floor painted and has extra storage space. Kitchen, separate dining area, half bath and living room in ground floor. Loft, laundry, 3 bed rooms and 2 full bathrooms on Upper Level. Plenty of ventilation in every corner of the house. Spacious Master bed room with attached bathroom and separate closet. Easy access to Interstate 35E, 35W & 494 and close to both St. Paul and Minneapolis downtowns. Tenant is responsible for application/processing fee(Approx 50$).

Tenant is responsible for internet/power, water, gas. Owner pays Association fee which takes care of Trash, lawn and snow removal. There will be 250$ NON-refundable fee per pet.



GOOD CREDIT HISTORY, CLEAN RENTAL and CRIMNAL history is mandatory and credit check will be performed by third party. CAN DO 6 MONTHS OR 18MONTHS LEASE. No SECTION 8 pls.