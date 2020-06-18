All apartments in Eagan
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:31 AM

1064 Hummingbird Lane

1064 Hummingbird Lane · (952) 856-0983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1064 Hummingbird Lane, Eagan, MN 55123

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1962 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 Hummingbird Lane have any available units?
1064 Hummingbird Lane has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1064 Hummingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1064 Hummingbird Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 Hummingbird Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1064 Hummingbird Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1064 Hummingbird Lane offer parking?
No, 1064 Hummingbird Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1064 Hummingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1064 Hummingbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 Hummingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 1064 Hummingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1064 Hummingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 1064 Hummingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 Hummingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1064 Hummingbird Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1064 Hummingbird Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1064 Hummingbird Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
