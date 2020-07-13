Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry key fob access smoke-free community

Lofts on Canal is an intimate and uniquely refurbished building in the heart of Duluths Canal Park, home to one and two bedroom apartments.



Apartments exude the eclectic character of Duluth and feature large windows, kitchen islands, maple cabinetry and vinyl flooring. On-site laundry, 24-hour fitness center, community room and access to in-building eateries provide residents with the comforts of convenience.



Live close to work and entertainment while experiencing Canal Parks charm as you stroll along the stunning Lakewalk path, dine at the top restaurants in the city, and shop at distinctive boutiques and antique stores that line the captivating Lake Superior shore. Views of the lake and Aerial Lift Bridge are spectacular, with elegant ships from all over the globe entering the Lake Superior Harbor.



A Sherman Property | Lofts on Canals dedicated management team ensure Shermans continued commitment to impeccably managed, stylish apartment homes.



For more information please call and leave a message! Our team will get back to you as soon as possible to help you find your new home.