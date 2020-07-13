All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like
Lofts on Canal.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, MN
/
Lofts on Canal
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

Lofts on Canal

20 Sutphin St · (218) 216-8653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Downtown Duluth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

20 Sutphin St, Duluth, MN 55802
Downtown Duluth

Price and availability

VERIFIED 44 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-004 · Avail. now

$1,039

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Unit 1-214 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

Unit 1-305 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,290

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-304 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 1-204 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 1-211 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1208 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lofts on Canal.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
key fob access
smoke-free community
Lofts on Canal is an intimate and uniquely refurbished building in the heart of Duluths Canal Park, home to one and two bedroom apartments. \n\nApartments exude the eclectic character of Duluth and feature large windows, kitchen islands, maple cabinetry and vinyl flooring. On-site laundry, 24-hour fitness center, community room and access to in-building eateries provide residents with the comforts of convenience. \n\nLive close to work and entertainment while experiencing Canal Parks charm as you stroll along the stunning Lakewalk path, dine at the top restaurants in the city, and shop at distinctive boutiques and antique stores that line the captivating Lake Superior shore. Views of the lake and Aerial Lift Bridge are spectacular, with elegant ships from all over the globe entering the Lake Superior Harbor. \n\nA Sherman Property | Lofts on Canals dedicated management team ensure Shermans continued commitment to impeccably managed, stylish apartment homes. \n\nFor more information please call and leave a message! Our team will get back to you as soon as possible to help you find your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit:
rent:
restrictions: The community has a 70 pound combined weight limit per apartment.
Dogs
restrictions: The following breeds are restricted and not allowed on the property at any time: Pit Bulls, Rotweiler, German Shepard, Doberman Pinscher, Chow Chow, Great Dane, Dalmation, Akitas, Preso Canario, Wolf Hybrid, Saint Bernard and any mix of these breeds.
Parking Details: Parking is available in a hotel parking lot across the street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lofts on Canal have any available units?
Lofts on Canal has 9 units available starting at $1,039 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does Lofts on Canal have?
Some of Lofts on Canal's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lofts on Canal currently offering any rent specials?
Lofts on Canal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lofts on Canal pet-friendly?
Yes, Lofts on Canal is pet friendly.
Does Lofts on Canal offer parking?
Yes, Lofts on Canal offers parking.
Does Lofts on Canal have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lofts on Canal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lofts on Canal have a pool?
No, Lofts on Canal does not have a pool.
Does Lofts on Canal have accessible units?
Yes, Lofts on Canal has accessible units.
Does Lofts on Canal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lofts on Canal has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Ramsey Village II
5404 Ramsey St
Duluth, MN 55807
Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave
Duluth, MN 55811
Les Chateaux
3800 London Rd
Duluth, MN 55804
Greysolon Plaza
231 E Superior St
Duluth, MN 55802
Irving School Apartment Homes
101 N 56th Ave W
Duluth, MN 55807
Yorkleigh
1017 London Road
Duluth, MN 55802
Highland Chateau
822 Baylis St
Duluth, MN 55811
Ramsey Village
5402 Ramsey St
Duluth, MN 55807

Similar Pages

Duluth 2 BedroomsDuluth Apartments with ParkingDuluth Cheap PlacesDuluth Dog Friendly ApartmentsDuluth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hibbing, MNCloquet, MNHermantown, MNVirginia, MNEveleth, MNMountain Iron, MNSuperior, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton ParkEast EndDowntown DuluthCongdon

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-DuluthFond du Lac Tribal and Community CollegeHibbing Community CollegeMesabi Range College