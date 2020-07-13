Lofts on Canal.

Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit:
rent:
restrictions: The community has a 70 pound combined weight limit per apartment.
Dogs
restrictions: The following breeds are restricted and not allowed on the property at any time: Pit Bulls, Rotweiler, German Shepard, Doberman Pinscher, Chow Chow, Great Dane, Dalmation, Akitas, Preso Canario, Wolf Hybrid, Saint Bernard and any mix of these breeds.