Irving School Apartment Homes

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Constructed in 1895 in the Renaissance- Revival Style, the former Irving School has been renovated into 44 attractive apartment homes. Yesteryear is recalled through preservation of transoms, ornamental iron staircases, stained glass and 13 foot ceilings. Apartment features are reflective of the character of the former school with built in cases and cabinets, chalkboards, exposed brick walls, natural wood floors and more all beautifully preserved. State of the art finishes and modern conveniences (microwave, dishwasher, ceiling fan) have been added for your comfort and enjoyment. The result is truly unique old and new combined for a home of distinction in a quality living environment.