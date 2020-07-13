All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like Irving School Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, MN
/
Irving School Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Irving School Apartment Homes

101 N 56th Ave W · (218) 963-5856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

101 N 56th Ave W, Duluth, MN 55807
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-309 · Avail. Aug 1

$935

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1046 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-201 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,078

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1201 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Irving School Apartment Homes.

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Constructed in 1895 in the Renaissance- Revival Style, the former Irving School has been renovated into 44 attractive apartment homes. Yesteryear is recalled through preservation of transoms, ornamental iron staircases, stained glass and 13 foot ceilings. Apartment features are reflective of the character of the former school with built in cases and cabinets, chalkboards, exposed brick walls, natural wood floors and more all beautifully preserved. State of the art finishes and modern conveniences (microwave, dishwasher, ceiling fan) have been added for your comfort and enjoyment. The result is truly unique old and new combined for a home of distinction in a quality living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Irving School Apartment Homes have any available units?
Irving School Apartment Homes has 2 units available starting at $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does Irving School Apartment Homes have?
Some of Irving School Apartment Homes's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Irving School Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Irving School Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Irving School Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
No, Irving School Apartment Homes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does Irving School Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Irving School Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Irving School Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Irving School Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Irving School Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Irving School Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Irving School Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Irving School Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Irving School Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Irving School Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Irving School Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave
Duluth, MN 55811
Les Chateaux
3800 London Rd
Duluth, MN 55804
Greysolon Plaza
231 E Superior St
Duluth, MN 55802
Yorkleigh
1017 London Road
Duluth, MN 55802
Highland Chateau
822 Baylis St
Duluth, MN 55811
Cove Apartments
1 East 1st Street
Duluth, MN 55802
Ramsey Village
5402 Ramsey St
Duluth, MN 55807
Lofts on Canal
20 Sutphin St
Duluth, MN 55802

Similar Pages

Duluth 2 BedroomsDuluth Apartments with Parking
Duluth Cheap PlacesDuluth Dog Friendly Apartments
Duluth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hibbing, MNCloquet, MNHermantown, MN
Virginia, MNEveleth, MN
Mountain Iron, MNSuperior, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton ParkEast End
Downtown Duluth
Congdon

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-DuluthFond du Lac Tribal and Community College
Hibbing Community College
Mesabi Range College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity