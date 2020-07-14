Income Restricted - Lincoln Park School

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors bathtub oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage cc payments clubhouse e-payments internet access media room online portal playground

Welcome to the transformed Lincoln Park Apartments, where we take pride in our historical roots with our warm designs, large classroom-sized windows, in-home chalkboards, high ceilings, and restored terrazzo flooring.



Lincoln Park Middle School was originally built in the 1800s and modified throughout the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries to include several new wings. Carefully converted into 50 inviting homes, Lincoln Park Apartments offers eight unique and spacious floor plans, a 24-hour fitness center, community room, and outdoor play area.



We are located next to Lincoln Parks bountiful site of waterfalls, rapids, playground, picnic area, and amphitheater. Get in touch with nature at Miller Creek by taking one of the many walking paths or bike paths conveniently located next door. Just a five minute drive from Enger Park, the gateway to miles of bike trails and a golf course. Enjoy the best of Duluths green spaces while still being close to downtown.

