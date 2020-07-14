All apartments in Duluth
Duluth, MN
Income Restricted - Lincoln Park School
Income Restricted - Lincoln Park School

2427 W 4th St · (218) 789-4041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2427 W 4th St, Duluth, MN 55806
West End

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
media room
online portal
playground
Welcome to the transformed Lincoln Park Apartments, where we take pride in our historical roots with our warm designs, large classroom-sized windows, in-home chalkboards, high ceilings, and restored terrazzo flooring. \n\nLincoln Park Middle School was originally built in the 1800s and modified throughout the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries to include several new wings. Carefully converted into 50 inviting homes, Lincoln Park Apartments offers eight unique and spacious floor plans, a 24-hour fitness center, community room, and outdoor play area. \n\nWe are located next to Lincoln Parks bountiful site of waterfalls, rapids, playground, picnic area, and amphitheater. Get in touch with nature at Miller Creek by taking one of the many walking paths or bike paths conveniently located next door. Just a five minute drive from Enger Park, the gateway to miles of bike trails and a golf course. Enjoy the best of Duluths green spaces while still being close to downtown. \n

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit 30 lbs. Vaccination records required.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Income Restricted - Lincoln Park School have any available units?
Income Restricted - Lincoln Park School doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, MN.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does Income Restricted - Lincoln Park School have?
Some of Income Restricted - Lincoln Park School's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Income Restricted - Lincoln Park School currently offering any rent specials?
Income Restricted - Lincoln Park School is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Income Restricted - Lincoln Park School pet-friendly?
Yes, Income Restricted - Lincoln Park School is pet friendly.
Does Income Restricted - Lincoln Park School offer parking?
Yes, Income Restricted - Lincoln Park School offers parking.
Does Income Restricted - Lincoln Park School have units with washers and dryers?
No, Income Restricted - Lincoln Park School does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Income Restricted - Lincoln Park School have a pool?
No, Income Restricted - Lincoln Park School does not have a pool.
Does Income Restricted - Lincoln Park School have accessible units?
No, Income Restricted - Lincoln Park School does not have accessible units.
Does Income Restricted - Lincoln Park School have units with dishwashers?
No, Income Restricted - Lincoln Park School does not have units with dishwashers.
