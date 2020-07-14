All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like Highland Chateau.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, MN
/
Highland Chateau
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:36 AM

Highland Chateau

822 Baylis St · (218) 228-0453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Duluth Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

822 Baylis St, Duluth, MN 55811
Duluth Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1-102 · Avail. now

$856

Studio · 1 Bath · 395 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-319 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,070

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 1-220 · Avail. now

$1,070

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 1-204 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,070

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-105 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Unit 1-201 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highland Chateau.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
online portal
sauna
smoke-free community
Highland Chateau is located off of Pecan Avenue and offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes. Nestled next to the tranquil Web Woods, Highland Chateau is minutes away Duluths best attractions such as Downtown Duluth, Canal Park, and Spirit Mountain.\n\nOur apartments include spacious patios/balconies, large walk-in closets, open dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, and large windows. Our kitchens feature abundant cabinet space, a dishwasher, pantry, refrigerator, and electric range. Community amenities include brand new community room, garage parking, on-site laundry facilities with brand new machines, 24-hour fitness center, complimentary Wi-Fi in community spaces, grilling and picnic area, and a quiet, smoke-free location. \n\nExperience summer evenings on the balcony and watch the hillside burst into fall colors each autumn. No matter what the season, you will enjoy calling Highland Chateau home. Highland Chateau welcomes you home with a friendly management staff and 24-hour maintenance team.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $99
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit 30 lbs. Vaccination records required.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highland Chateau have any available units?
Highland Chateau has 6 units available starting at $856 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does Highland Chateau have?
Some of Highland Chateau's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highland Chateau currently offering any rent specials?
Highland Chateau is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highland Chateau pet-friendly?
Yes, Highland Chateau is pet friendly.
Does Highland Chateau offer parking?
Yes, Highland Chateau offers parking.
Does Highland Chateau have units with washers and dryers?
No, Highland Chateau does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Highland Chateau have a pool?
No, Highland Chateau does not have a pool.
Does Highland Chateau have accessible units?
No, Highland Chateau does not have accessible units.
Does Highland Chateau have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highland Chateau has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Highland Chateau?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ramsey Village II
5404 Ramsey St
Duluth, MN 55807
Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave
Duluth, MN 55811
Les Chateaux
3800 London Rd
Duluth, MN 55804
Greysolon Plaza
231 E Superior St
Duluth, MN 55802
Yorkleigh
1017 London Road
Duluth, MN 55802
Cove Apartments
1 East 1st Street
Duluth, MN 55802
Ramsey Village
5402 Ramsey St
Duluth, MN 55807
Lofts on Canal
20 Sutphin St
Duluth, MN 55802

Similar Pages

Duluth 2 BedroomsDuluth Apartments with Parking
Duluth Cheap PlacesDuluth Dog Friendly Apartments
Duluth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hibbing, MNCloquet, MNHermantown, MN
Virginia, MNEveleth, MN
Mountain Iron, MNSuperior, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton ParkEast End
Downtown Duluth
Congdon

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-DuluthFond du Lac Tribal and Community College
Hibbing Community College
Mesabi Range College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity