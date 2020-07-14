Amenities

Highland Chateau is located off of Pecan Avenue and offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes. Nestled next to the tranquil Web Woods, Highland Chateau is minutes away Duluths best attractions such as Downtown Duluth, Canal Park, and Spirit Mountain.



Our apartments include spacious patios/balconies, large walk-in closets, open dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, and large windows. Our kitchens feature abundant cabinet space, a dishwasher, pantry, refrigerator, and electric range. Community amenities include brand new community room, garage parking, on-site laundry facilities with brand new machines, 24-hour fitness center, complimentary Wi-Fi in community spaces, grilling and picnic area, and a quiet, smoke-free location.



Experience summer evenings on the balcony and watch the hillside burst into fall colors each autumn. No matter what the season, you will enjoy calling Highland Chateau home. Highland Chateau welcomes you home with a friendly management staff and 24-hour maintenance team.