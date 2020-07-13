All apartments in Duluth
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Greysolon Plaza

231 E Superior St · (218) 304-7729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

231 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55802
Downtown Duluth

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-1408 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,039

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 1-1407 · Avail. now

$1,044

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greysolon Plaza.

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
online portal
pool table
Greysolon Plaza is the landmark formerly known as the Hotel Duluth. When you step into the Renaissance style lobby, youll feel the elegance of the original gold leaf ceiling, crystal chandeliers, carved rosettes and Corinthian columns. Greysolon offers 150 spacious one-bedroom apartment homes, many with breathtaking views of Lake Superior. With 15 different floor plans to choose from, youll find one that will be sure to meet your needs. \n\nLocated in the heart of Downtown Duluth, you are able to enjoy shopping, restaurants, arts and entertainment with ease. Right outside you will find the main bus lines offering convenient access to all points of interest in the Twin Ports. Greysolon Plaza also has a downtown skyway connection for access to medical facilities, banks, etc. Our community is committed to the health and happiness of our residents, with a professional and caring on-site management staff.




Income restrictions. Please contact property for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: None
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $300 per cat
limit: 2 cat maximum

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Greysolon Plaza have any available units?
Greysolon Plaza has 2 units available starting at $1,039 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does Greysolon Plaza have?
Some of Greysolon Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greysolon Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Greysolon Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greysolon Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Greysolon Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Greysolon Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Greysolon Plaza offers parking.
Does Greysolon Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, Greysolon Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Greysolon Plaza have a pool?
No, Greysolon Plaza does not have a pool.
Does Greysolon Plaza have accessible units?
No, Greysolon Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Greysolon Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, Greysolon Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

