Amenities

on-site laundry cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated 24hr gym

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed elevator parking 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse e-payments internet access online portal pool table

Greysolon Plaza is the landmark formerly known as the Hotel Duluth. When you step into the Renaissance style lobby, youll feel the elegance of the original gold leaf ceiling, crystal chandeliers, carved rosettes and Corinthian columns. Greysolon offers 150 spacious one-bedroom apartment homes, many with breathtaking views of Lake Superior. With 15 different floor plans to choose from, youll find one that will be sure to meet your needs.



Located in the heart of Downtown Duluth, you are able to enjoy shopping, restaurants, arts and entertainment with ease. Right outside you will find the main bus lines offering convenient access to all points of interest in the Twin Ports. Greysolon Plaza also has a downtown skyway connection for access to medical facilities, banks, etc. Our community is committed to the health and happiness of our residents, with a professional and caring on-site management staff.









Income restrictions. Please contact property for details.