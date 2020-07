Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful 3 bedroom home! - Be the first to live in the beautiful 3 bedroom home! Perfect location with off street parking! Beautiful hardwood floors through the house giving it character and making cleaning a breeze. Right away you will notice the spacious living room and dining room. Lets not forget about the great sun porch that is perfect for relaxing and hanging out! The kitchen has plenty of counter space for all your cooking needs and great storage for your kitchen items. Each bedroom is the perfect size and has plenty of room for your storage!



Pets are welcome!



Schedule a showing today!



