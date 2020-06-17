All apartments in Duluth
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM

421 W 3rd St - 301

421 West 3rd Street · (218) 391-3388
Location

421 West 3rd Street, Duluth, MN 55806
Downtown Duluth

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Tenants pay electric only. Newly remodeled, newer kitchen, bathroom, doors, windows, tile floors. Secure building, off street parking available, coin op laundry in building. Please call Matt for a showing 218-391-3388.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 W 3rd St - 301 have any available units?
421 W 3rd St - 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, MN.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
Is 421 W 3rd St - 301 currently offering any rent specials?
421 W 3rd St - 301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 W 3rd St - 301 pet-friendly?
No, 421 W 3rd St - 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 421 W 3rd St - 301 offer parking?
Yes, 421 W 3rd St - 301 does offer parking.
Does 421 W 3rd St - 301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 W 3rd St - 301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 W 3rd St - 301 have a pool?
No, 421 W 3rd St - 301 does not have a pool.
Does 421 W 3rd St - 301 have accessible units?
No, 421 W 3rd St - 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 421 W 3rd St - 301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 W 3rd St - 301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 W 3rd St - 301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 W 3rd St - 301 does not have units with air conditioning.
