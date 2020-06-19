All apartments in Duluth
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

209 N 11th Ave W

209 North 11th Avenue West · (218) 464-6727
Location

209 North 11th Avenue West, Duluth, MN 55806
Observation Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 209 N 11th Ave W · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unique 3 Bedroom Home Available Now! - A virtual walkthrough video is available here: https://youtu.be/mInmibRODFY

Centrally located move-in ready home available today! Three bedrooms are located on the second floor, along with the full bathroom. Spacious kitchen with a formal dining room and living room spaces on the main floor. Recent updates throughout include new paint, new carpet, and more! Washer and dryer are included in the basement. There is a huge deck out back overlooking a nature-filled back yard. Forced air gas heat throughout.

Up to two pets allowed with additional upfront, non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent.
Residents pay gas, electric, water, and sewer. Owner pays garbage and recycling.
No off-street parking available at this time.

Visit our website at ww.eastwestrentals.com/available-properties for more information and all of our current listings!

(RLNE5781265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 N 11th Ave W have any available units?
209 N 11th Ave W has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 N 11th Ave W have?
Some of 209 N 11th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 N 11th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
209 N 11th Ave W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 N 11th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 N 11th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 209 N 11th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 209 N 11th Ave W does offer parking.
Does 209 N 11th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 N 11th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 N 11th Ave W have a pool?
No, 209 N 11th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 209 N 11th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 209 N 11th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 209 N 11th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 N 11th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
