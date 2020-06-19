209 N 11th Ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unique 3 Bedroom Home Available Now! - A virtual walkthrough video is available here: https://youtu.be/mInmibRODFY



Centrally located move-in ready home available today! Three bedrooms are located on the second floor, along with the full bathroom. Spacious kitchen with a formal dining room and living room spaces on the main floor. Recent updates throughout include new paint, new carpet, and more! Washer and dryer are included in the basement. There is a huge deck out back overlooking a nature-filled back yard. Forced air gas heat throughout.



Up to two pets allowed with additional upfront, non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent.

Residents pay gas, electric, water, and sewer. Owner pays garbage and recycling.

No off-street parking available at this time.



Visit our website at ww.eastwestrentals.com/available-properties for more information and all of our current listings!



(RLNE5781265)