All apartments in Dodge Center
Find more places like 607 10th Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dodge Center, MN
/
607 10th Street NE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

607 10th Street NE

607 North Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

607 North Street Northeast, Dodge Center, MN 55927

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Feel right at home in this new construction home with a large 3 car garage, deck, quartz countertops in all the baths and kitchen, painted cabinets, and front loading washer and dryer with counter top included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 10th Street NE have any available units?
607 10th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dodge Center, MN.
What amenities does 607 10th Street NE have?
Some of 607 10th Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 10th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
607 10th Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 10th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 607 10th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dodge Center.
Does 607 10th Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 607 10th Street NE does offer parking.
Does 607 10th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 10th Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 10th Street NE have a pool?
No, 607 10th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 607 10th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 607 10th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 607 10th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 10th Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 607 10th Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 10th Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rochester, MNLakeville, MNOwatonna, MN
Austin, MNFarmington, MN
Waseca, MNAlbert Lea, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Riverland Community College
Rochester Community and Technical College