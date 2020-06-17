607 North Street Northeast, Dodge Center, MN 55927
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Feel right at home in this new construction home with a large 3 car garage, deck, quartz countertops in all the baths and kitchen, painted cabinets, and front loading washer and dryer with counter top included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 607 10th Street NE have any available units?
607 10th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dodge Center, MN.
What amenities does 607 10th Street NE have?
Some of 607 10th Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 10th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
607 10th Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.