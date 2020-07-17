All apartments in Crystal
Heathers Estates

2900 Douglas Drive North · (763) 544-1220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2900 Douglas Drive North, Crystal, MN 55422
Bassett Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1290 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,290

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Available 08/01/20 Heathers Estates - Property Id: 320307

The Heathers Estates is a 55+ senior community providing Independent Living services to seniors. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We are located in Crystal,Minnesota. Amenities include an indoor pool, library, community room, and secure courtyard with BBQ grills. Services include a full time staff,, planned events, scheduled transportation.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2900-douglas-dr-n-crystal-mn/320307
Property Id 320307

(RLNE5949151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heathers Estates have any available units?
Heathers Estates has a unit available for $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Heathers Estates have?
Some of Heathers Estates's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heathers Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Heathers Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heathers Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Heathers Estates is pet friendly.
Does Heathers Estates offer parking?
No, Heathers Estates does not offer parking.
Does Heathers Estates have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heathers Estates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heathers Estates have a pool?
Yes, Heathers Estates has a pool.
Does Heathers Estates have accessible units?
No, Heathers Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Heathers Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heathers Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does Heathers Estates have units with air conditioning?
No, Heathers Estates does not have units with air conditioning.
