Available 08/01/20 Heathers Estates - Property Id: 320307
The Heathers Estates is a 55+ senior community providing Independent Living services to seniors. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We are located in Crystal,Minnesota. Amenities include an indoor pool, library, community room, and secure courtyard with BBQ grills. Services include a full time staff,, planned events, scheduled transportation.
