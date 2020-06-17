7225 Valley Plaza

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is in great shape. The building and unit are meticulously cared for. Large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, updated appliances and carpet, private one car garage...this one has everything! Its across the street from a nice park and just a short walk to Lions Valley Place Park, youll love the quiet neighborhood but easy access to shopping, dining and the highway. Security Deposit: $1,250. Laundry available on-site, and tenants only have to pay electricity. All other utilities included in rent. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today!