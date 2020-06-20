All apartments in Crystal
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:33 AM

7225 Valley Pl Apt 3

7225 Valley Place · (952) 893-9900
Location

7225 Valley Place, Crystal, MN 55427
Valley Place

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is in great shape. The building and unit are meticulously cared for. Large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, updated appliances and carpet, private one car garage...this one has everything!

It's across the street from a nice park and just a short walk to Lions Valley Place Park, you'll love the quiet neighborhood but easy access to shopping, dining and the highway.

Security Deposit: $1,250. Laundry available on-site, and tenants only have to pay electricity. All other utilities included in rent. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.

Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

