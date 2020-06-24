All apartments in Crystal
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6922 58th Ave N

6922 58th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6922 58th Avenue North, Crystal, MN 55428
Lions Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Unique layout of this 2 bedroom + den home - split level living with bonus entertaining space! Updated kitchen and spacious living areas. Oversized door two car garage.

Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, water/sewer, trash. Tenant is also responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal. This is a 2 year lease.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No pets. Monthly income must be $4,200. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies. No section 8 programs, no pets permitted.

*Please note, property has multiple deck spaces, management reserves right to alter or remove portions of the deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6922 58th Ave N have any available units?
6922 58th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crystal, MN.
Is 6922 58th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6922 58th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6922 58th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 6922 58th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crystal.
Does 6922 58th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 6922 58th Ave N offers parking.
Does 6922 58th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6922 58th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6922 58th Ave N have a pool?
No, 6922 58th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 6922 58th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6922 58th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6922 58th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6922 58th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6922 58th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6922 58th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
