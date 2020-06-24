6922 58th Ave N

Amenities
Unique layout of this 2 bedroom + den home - split level living with bonus entertaining space! Updated kitchen and spacious living areas. Oversized door two car garage.
Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, water/sewer, trash. Tenant is also responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal. This is a 2 year lease.
Application fee of $35.00/adult. No pets. Monthly income must be $4,200. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies. No section 8 programs, no pets permitted.
*Please note, property has multiple deck spaces, management reserves right to alter or remove portions of the deck.