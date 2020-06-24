Amenities

6723 50th Ave N Available 04/15/19 Great crystal home with huge fenced in backyard! Awesome home for entertaining!! - Great home in a established Crystal neighborhood. Newer main-level carpet & hardwood floors. Kitchen has updated black appliances, along with dishwasher! Large, fenced-in back yard w/ deck for entertaining! Available 4/15. Pets allowed with restrictions, under 40# dogs only! sorry no cats. Great location, close to parks & shopping. Easy access to freeways. Laundry located in unit. This one wont last long, contact me right away to set up a showing!



Contact info:



Neal Lawson



National Realty Guild



612-418-5892



(RLNE4761535)