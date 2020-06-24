All apartments in Crystal
Home
/
Crystal, MN
/
6723 50th Ave N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6723 50th Ave N

6723 50th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

6723 50th Ave N, Crystal, MN 55428
Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6723 50th Ave N Available 04/15/19 Great crystal home with huge fenced in backyard! Awesome home for entertaining!! - Great home in a established Crystal neighborhood. Newer main-level carpet & hardwood floors. Kitchen has updated black appliances, along with dishwasher! Large, fenced-in back yard w/ deck for entertaining! Available 4/15. Pets allowed with restrictions, under 40# dogs only! sorry no cats. Great location, close to parks & shopping. Easy access to freeways. Laundry located in unit. This one wont last long, contact me right away to set up a showing!

Contact info:

Neal Lawson

National Realty Guild

612-418-5892

(RLNE4761535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6723 50th Ave N have any available units?
6723 50th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crystal, MN.
What amenities does 6723 50th Ave N have?
Some of 6723 50th Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6723 50th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6723 50th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6723 50th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6723 50th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 6723 50th Ave N offer parking?
No, 6723 50th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 6723 50th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6723 50th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6723 50th Ave N have a pool?
No, 6723 50th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 6723 50th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6723 50th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6723 50th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6723 50th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6723 50th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6723 50th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
