Crystal, MN
6620 57th Ave N
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:55 AM

6620 57th Ave N

6620 57th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6620 57th Avenue North, Crystal, MN 55428
Lions Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Plenty of living space. Big yard, quiet street. Recently rehabbed. 1 car garage and laundry hookups with lots of basement storage.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, criminal records, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6620 57th Ave N have any available units?
6620 57th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crystal, MN.
Is 6620 57th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6620 57th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6620 57th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 6620 57th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crystal.
Does 6620 57th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 6620 57th Ave N offers parking.
Does 6620 57th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6620 57th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6620 57th Ave N have a pool?
No, 6620 57th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 6620 57th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6620 57th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6620 57th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6620 57th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6620 57th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6620 57th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
