5631 Welcome Ave N

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

COMING SOON!

4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home on a quiet cul-de-sac in Crystal. 2 main level bedrooms, 1 bedroom on the upper level, and 1 bedroom on the lower level. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Great outdoor entertaining area and spacious fenced in yard, nearby neighborhood park. Detached garage included.



This home is available late May/early June. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including water/sewer, gas, electricity, and trash. Tenant is responsible for lawn and snow maintenance. This is a 2 year lease.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. Small pet (under 50 lbs) with additional pet rent and pet deposit. No section 8 or subsidy programs, monthly income must be $4,950+. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.