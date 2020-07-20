All apartments in Crystal
5631 Welcome Ave N
Last updated May 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

5631 Welcome Ave N

5631 Welcome Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5631 Welcome Avenue North, Crystal, MN 55429
Skyway

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMING SOON!
4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home on a quiet cul-de-sac in Crystal. 2 main level bedrooms, 1 bedroom on the upper level, and 1 bedroom on the lower level. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Great outdoor entertaining area and spacious fenced in yard, nearby neighborhood park. Detached garage included.

This home is available late May/early June. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including water/sewer, gas, electricity, and trash. Tenant is responsible for lawn and snow maintenance. This is a 2 year lease.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. Small pet (under 50 lbs) with additional pet rent and pet deposit. No section 8 or subsidy programs, monthly income must be $4,950+. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities


Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5631 Welcome Ave N have any available units?
5631 Welcome Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crystal, MN.
Is 5631 Welcome Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5631 Welcome Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5631 Welcome Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5631 Welcome Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 5631 Welcome Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5631 Welcome Ave N offers parking.
Does 5631 Welcome Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5631 Welcome Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5631 Welcome Ave N have a pool?
No, 5631 Welcome Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5631 Welcome Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5631 Welcome Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5631 Welcome Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5631 Welcome Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5631 Welcome Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5631 Welcome Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
